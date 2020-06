Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities sauna

Bright and open contemporary home located in cul de sac. Immaculate & Completely renovated .The impressive two story living room with wood burning fireplace. conveniently locate to 395,I 495 and other major highway, shops and restaurants .... Must see. Basement has a full bath with Sauna for you to relax, Owner has to use small storage space in the basement.