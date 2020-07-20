6368 EIGHTH CIRCLE

Amenities

Welcome home. This lovely townhome has been updated from top to bottom. Open gourmet kitchen, recessed lights, new engineered hardwood flooring on the main level, brand new windows throughout the home, Completely improved walkout basement with bedroom. Upper level updated as well. Backs to amazing Fairfax County park land. TENANT OCCUPIED. AGENTS, PLEASE SCHEDULE ONLINE 24 HOURS AHEAD W/ SHOWING TIME. Townhouse will be available after July 1st. Please email Jinwendandan at gmail.com to confirm showing.