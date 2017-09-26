6302 Yosemite Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Ahsan Muhammad and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful expanded rambler with a spacious garage. Enjoy the open concept in the dining room addition and entertain in the spacious family room which leads to the huge screened porch. Elegant laminate flooring in the living room. Full bath with new vanity, mirror and lighting. The main bedroom has as an adjoining den. Two wood burning fireplaces!! Over 2000 finished sq ft of one level living. Huge fenced in backyard. Metro bus and Harris Teeter nearby. Call or text Ahsan at 571-214-5218 to schedule a showing.