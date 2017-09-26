All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:44 PM

6302 Yosemite Drive

6302 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Yosemite Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Ahsan Muhammad and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful expanded rambler with a spacious garage. Enjoy the open concept in the dining room addition and entertain in the spacious family room which leads to the huge screened porch. Elegant laminate flooring in the living room. Full bath with new vanity, mirror and lighting. The main bedroom has as an adjoining den. Two wood burning fireplaces!! Over 2000 finished sq ft of one level living. Huge fenced in backyard. Metro bus and Harris Teeter nearby. Call or text Ahsan at 571-214-5218 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
6302 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
Is 6302 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Yosemite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 Yosemite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
