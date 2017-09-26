5704 Independence Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR 2BA Townhome close to METRO & backs to trees - Well maintained 2 level brick front town home, Updated baths. Updated kitchen w/granite counters & bay window brings lots of natural light throughout. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room & stairs. Two spacious bedrooms. Master w/two closets. Upper level laundry. Pull Down Stairs to attic storage. Private fenced back yard w/nice patio backing to trees & common area. Great location! Convenient for commuters near Van Dorn Metro!



**AVAILABLE NOW**



This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



