All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 5704 Independence Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
5704 Independence Cir.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

5704 Independence Cir.

5704 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5704 Independence Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR 2BA Townhome close to METRO & backs to trees - Well maintained 2 level brick front town home, Updated baths. Updated kitchen w/granite counters & bay window brings lots of natural light throughout. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room & stairs. Two spacious bedrooms. Master w/two closets. Upper level laundry. Pull Down Stairs to attic storage. Private fenced back yard w/nice patio backing to trees & common area. Great location! Convenient for commuters near Van Dorn Metro!

**AVAILABLE NOW**

This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4988148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Independence Cir. have any available units?
5704 Independence Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5704 Independence Cir. have?
Some of 5704 Independence Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Independence Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Independence Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Independence Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Independence Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. offer parking?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. have a pool?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Independence Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 Independence Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America