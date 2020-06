Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This amazing fully updated condo located central to almost any commute is now available! Minutes from DC, Alexandria, Springfield, and Ft Belvoir. Wood floors throughout. New kitchen appliances and HVAC. Washer and dryer included. All utilities covered except for gas and electric.