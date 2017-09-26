5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Alexandria Townhouse Near 395 - Property Id: 107982



Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent a spacious and well maintained townhome in a sought after community of Alexandria! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on 2 finished levels boasts a bright and open floor plan throughout. Large windows on the main level living room provide plenty of natural light. The large open kitchen with granite counters, new stove and recessed lighting situated right off the family room and rear deck makes it perfect for entertaining or just a quiet evening at home with the family. On the upper level you'll find the oversized master bedroom w/ two walk-in closets & a master bath which includes a exceptional dual shower. Two additional good sized bedrooms are also located on the upper level along with a shared accessible laundry room. Very quite community. Fantastic location close to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne, Ft. Belvoir, Franconia Springfield Metro, I-495, I3-95 and I-95. Don't miss out on this one because it wont be available long

