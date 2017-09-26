All apartments in Lincolnia
5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K

5615 Harrington Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Harrington Falls Ln, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Alexandria Townhouse Near 395 - Property Id: 107982

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent a spacious and well maintained townhome in a sought after community of Alexandria! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on 2 finished levels boasts a bright and open floor plan throughout. Large windows on the main level living room provide plenty of natural light. The large open kitchen with granite counters, new stove and recessed lighting situated right off the family room and rear deck makes it perfect for entertaining or just a quiet evening at home with the family. On the upper level you'll find the oversized master bedroom w/ two walk-in closets & a master bath which includes a exceptional dual shower. Two additional good sized bedrooms are also located on the upper level along with a shared accessible laundry room. Very quite community. Fantastic location close to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne, Ft. Belvoir, Franconia Springfield Metro, I-495, I3-95 and I-95. Don't miss out on this one because it wont be available long
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107982
Property Id 107982

(RLNE4784540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have any available units?
5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have?
Some of 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K offer parking?
No, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K does not offer parking.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have a pool?
No, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have accessible units?
No, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Harrington Falls Ln Unit K does not have units with air conditioning.
