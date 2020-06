Amenities

**Gorgeous Townhouse Condo FOR RENT in Alexandria** This gem of a townhouse invites comfort and provides you with the location and Lifestyle you've been waiting for. Updated kitchen, freshly painted with neutral colors, crown molding, updated bathrooms, stone fenced patio. Located in a quiet neighborhood near shops, restaurants, I-395 and I-495.