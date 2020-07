Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home located in a quite neighborhood just minutes from I 395. Hardwood floors on the main level, large master bedroom with a large master bathroom. Wrap around deck that over looks a large back yard. Finished basement that has a full bathroom, large family room, storage room, and a bonus room. Large two car garage with ample parking. Pets case by case