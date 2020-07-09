4916 LINCOLN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Next to 395/495, easy access to city. In last five years more than 100k upgrades/renovations. Upper two levels Hardwood floors and Lower level Tiles.(2015)Two new HVAC systems(2015,2018)New water heater.(2019)New Fridge(2019)Upgraded common Bathroom.(2019)New Roof(2017)Deck resurface(2016) Newly painted. Spacious Colonial, Country kitchen with granite counter, 42 inch oak cabinets, Replaced stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room and main level family room with french doors to private deck. Four large bedrooms, master suite with luxury bath with double vanity, garden tub, walk-in closet. One bedroom with slides and Juliet balcony. 2 Zone Heating and AC Fully Finished walk-out LL with den/media/extra storage. Fully fenced back yard, Porch, Deck (over 350 square foot of outdoor living space)