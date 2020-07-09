All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

4916 LINCOLN AVENUE

4916 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Lincoln Avenue, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Next to 395/495, easy access to city. In last five years more than 100k upgrades/renovations. Upper two levels Hardwood floors and Lower level Tiles.(2015)Two new HVAC systems(2015,2018)New water heater.(2019)New Fridge(2019)Upgraded common Bathroom.(2019)New Roof(2017)Deck resurface(2016) Newly painted. Spacious Colonial, Country kitchen with granite counter, 42 inch oak cabinets, Replaced stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room and main level family room with french doors to private deck. Four large bedrooms, master suite with luxury bath with double vanity, garden tub, walk-in closet. One bedroom with slides and Juliet balcony. 2 Zone Heating and AC Fully Finished walk-out LL with den/media/extra storage. Fully fenced back yard, Porch, Deck (over 350 square foot of outdoor living space)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
4916 LINCOLN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4916 LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4916 LINCOLN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
