117 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA with hardwood floors
The National Conference Center is located in Lansdowne, VA. Built by Xerox in 1974, this building has a deliberately confusing layout to encourage team building between conference participants.
Lansdowne, VA, is a planned community with a population of 11,253 at the time of the 2010 Census. In short, a planned community is a neighborhood that has been meticulously planned from its creation to be a residential area. A planned community does not mean that it is only a bedroom town. Instead, living in Lansdowne is like living in your own private city with each neighborhood offering amenities like shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more. Sure, you could hop in your car and head to a big city, but with everything you need and charm to boot, you may leave Lansdowne less than you think. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansdowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.