Apartment List
/
VA
/
lansdowne
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansdowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
31 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great 3 Level, 3BR/3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19406 FRONT STREET
19406 Front Street, Lansdowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,245
3386 sqft
In the heart of Lansdowne Town Centre. Walk to restaurants, groceries, shops and gas station. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath spacious townhouse. Front facing spacious fountain and walking trail. No home in front.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE
43768 Lees Mill Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2484 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Centex Town home with gorgeous views of Sugarloaf Mountain! Granite gourmet kitchen with upgraded maple glazed cabinets, ceramic tile floors, bay window bump out on all 3 lvls**Hardwood floors in living & dining room**Luxury master bedroom
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43126 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43126 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2802 sqft
Agent owned, great location, secure/gated community, great pools/community features. Great interior unit at Belmont Country Club. Well maintained unit which shows beautifully.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4132 sqft
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43319 LA BELLE PLACE
43319 La Belle Place, Belmont, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3939 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Island, Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Family Rm W/ Brick Front Fireplace & Cathedral Ceiling, Formal Living & Dining Rm, Master Suite W/ Walk-In Closets, Deluxe Bath, Fenced Rear Yard & Custom Deck,
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.
City Guide for Lansdowne, VA

The National Conference Center is located in Lansdowne, VA. Built by Xerox in 1974, this building has a deliberately confusing layout to encourage team building between conference participants.

Lansdowne, VA, is a planned community with a population of 11,253 at the time of the 2010 Census. In short, a planned community is a neighborhood that has been meticulously planned from its creation to be a residential area. A planned community does not mean that it is only a bedroom town. Instead, living in Lansdowne is like living in your own private city with each neighborhood offering amenities like shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more. Sure, you could hop in your car and head to a big city, but with everything you need and charm to boot, you may leave Lansdowne less than you think. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lansdowne, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lansdowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLansdowne 3 BedroomsLansdowne Apartments with Balcony
Lansdowne Apartments with GarageLansdowne Apartments with GymLansdowne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLansdowne Apartments with Parking
Lansdowne Apartments with PoolLansdowne Apartments with Washer-DryerLansdowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsLansdowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia