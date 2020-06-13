/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
211 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19328 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE
19328 Diamond Lake Drive, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
Beautiful 2 lvl 1st floor condo w/ 1 car garage in Lansdowne, shopping, dining & entertainment. Rent includes water. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances & hardwood.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19365 CYPRESS RIDGE TER #1001
19365 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Exquisite! High End Finishes set this Extraordinary 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit Apart. Secure, Convenient One Car Garage is included in the rent. Crown moldings, granite, upgraded self close cabinets in eat-in kitchen and baths.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19406 FRONT STREET
19406 Front Street, Lansdowne, VA
In the heart of Lansdowne Town Centre. Walk to restaurants, groceries, shops and gas station. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath spacious townhouse. Front facing spacious fountain and walking trail. No home in front.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE
43768 Lees Mill Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2484 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Centex Town home with gorgeous views of Sugarloaf Mountain! Granite gourmet kitchen with upgraded maple glazed cabinets, ceramic tile floors, bay window bump out on all 3 lvls**Hardwood floors in living & dining room**Luxury master bedroom
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great 3 Level, 3BR/3.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT
43845 Goshen Farm Court, Lansdowne, VA
Beautiful former Centex Huntley Model Home backing to spectacular views of the golf course and ideally located on a private cul-de-sac street**7,000 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,439
1331 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43126 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43126 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2802 sqft
Agent owned, great location, secure/gated community, great pools/community features. Great interior unit at Belmont Country Club. Well maintained unit which shows beautifully.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
43789 APACHE WELLS TERRACE
43789 Apache Wells Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2318 sqft
Sun-filled townhouse (2 car garage) in beautiful River Creek on the Potomac. Security Gate, fountains, golf course. Ctr-isle Kitchen/Family Room; opens to Deck. Dining Room/Living Room. Hardwood floors. High ceilings.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
18330 BUCCANEER TER
18330 Buccaneer Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
AVAILABLE RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY. APPLY ONLINE AT lONGANDFOSTER.COM- SEARCH FOR RENT BY PROPERTY ADDRESS. LIVE LIKE YOU'RE ON VACATION IN LUXURIOUS PRIVATE/GATED RIVER CREEK ON THE POTOMAC RIVER! 4 LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH 4,000 SQ. FT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43319 LA BELLE PLACE
43319 La Belle Place, Belmont, VA
Gourmet Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Island, Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Family Rm W/ Brick Front Fireplace & Cathedral Ceiling, Formal Living & Dining Rm, Master Suite W/ Walk-In Closets, Deluxe Bath, Fenced Rear Yard & Custom Deck,
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
44804 TIVERTON SQUARE
44804 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath , attached garage condo Available for Rent in the One Loudoun Area. Constructed in December 2018, Walking Distance to Stores, Restaurants & SuperMarket in the One Loudoun area.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Similar Pages
Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLansdowne 3 BedroomsLansdowne Apartments with Balcony
Lansdowne Apartments with GarageLansdowne Apartments with GymLansdowne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLansdowne Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD