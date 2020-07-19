Amenities
Beautiful, new construction community. Walking distance to Lansdowne Town Center restaurants and shops. Harris Teeter 5 minutes away. Family friendly. Sq Footage 2,448 Pet Policy Small dogs (< 25lbs) Deposit - 1 month rent
DESCRIPTION-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CALL 571-334-2161 Gorgeous condo available for rent*Over 2400 square feet of luxury and upgrades including gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook, two-story staircase at entry, family room with fireplace, with 1 car garage *Conveniently located in Lansdowne Town Center **HOA dues (covered by Landlord) includes 1 local phone line, high-speed internet, basic cable, indoor & outdoor pools, workout facility, trash & snow removal. RENTAL FEATURES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Air conditioning Central heat Fireplace High/Vaulted ceiling Walk-in closet Hardwood floor Family room Living room Office/Den Dining room Breakfast nook Dishwasher Refrigerator Stove/Oven Microwave Granite countertop Washer Dryer Locate the property: Yahoo Map Google Map Location Tag: Lansdowne Town Center Monthly Rent: $2,200 Bedroom: 3 Bathroom: 2.5 Address: 19283 Winmeade Dr City: Lansdowne State: VA Zip Code: 20176 Close To: Rt 7 And Belmont Rd Sq. Footage: 2448 Pets: Yes Furnished: No Amenities: Indoor, Outdoor Pools, Rec Center, Workout Facility, Harris Teeter Nearby, Etc Represented By: Owner Contact Name: Mr. or Mrs White Contact Phone: 571-334-2161