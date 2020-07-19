Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access new construction pet friendly sauna tennis court

DESCRIPTION-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CALL 571-334-2161 Gorgeous condo available for rent*Over 2400 square feet of luxury and upgrades including gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook, two-story staircase at entry, family room with fireplace, with 1 car garage *Conveniently located in Lansdowne Town Center **HOA dues (covered by Landlord) includes 1 local phone line, high-speed internet, basic cable, indoor & outdoor pools, workout facility, trash & snow removal. RENTAL FEATURES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Air conditioning Central heat Fireplace High/Vaulted ceiling Walk-in closet Hardwood floor Family room Living room Office/Den Dining room Breakfast nook Dishwasher Refrigerator Stove/Oven Microwave Granite countertop Washer Dryer Locate the property: Yahoo Map Google Map Location Tag: Lansdowne Town Center Monthly Rent: $2,200 Bedroom: 3 Bathroom: 2.5 Address: 19283 Winmeade Dr City: Lansdowne State: VA Zip Code: 20176 Close To: Rt 7 And Belmont Rd Sq. Footage: 2448 Pets: Yes Furnished: No Amenities: Indoor, Outdoor Pools, Rec Center, Workout Facility, Harris Teeter Nearby, Etc Represented By: Owner Contact Name: Mr. or Mrs White Contact Phone: 571-334-2161