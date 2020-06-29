19262 Koslowski Square

Amenities

Beautiful two-level condo in coveted Lansdowne Town Center! Sun-filled and spacious 1,700+ square ft. includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you as you enter the main level, featuring an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops has breakfast bar that opens into a spacious family room with gas fireplace. Luxe master suite with en-suite bath boasting his/her vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath, one with sliders to a private balcony area. High-end features throughout include built-in Bose surround sound, Nest thermostat and rear motion detectors outside. Flat-screen TV included in lease. Amazing location, walking distance to all of the amazing amenities Lansdowne has to offer, including restaurants, shops, walking/bike trails, swimming pool, rec. center, and so much more!