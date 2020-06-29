All apartments in Lansdowne
19262 Koslowski Square

19262 Koslowski Square · No Longer Available
Location

19262 Koslowski Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful two-level condo in coveted Lansdowne Town Center! Sun-filled and spacious 1,700+ square ft. includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you as you enter the main level, featuring an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops has breakfast bar that opens into a spacious family room with gas fireplace. Luxe master suite with en-suite bath boasting his/her vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath, one with sliders to a private balcony area. High-end features throughout include built-in Bose surround sound, Nest thermostat and rear motion detectors outside. Flat-screen TV included in lease. Amazing location, walking distance to all of the amazing amenities Lansdowne has to offer, including restaurants, shops, walking/bike trails, swimming pool, rec. center, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19262 Koslowski Square have any available units?
19262 Koslowski Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19262 Koslowski Square have?
Some of 19262 Koslowski Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19262 Koslowski Square currently offering any rent specials?
19262 Koslowski Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19262 Koslowski Square pet-friendly?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square offer parking?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square does not offer parking.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square have a pool?
Yes, 19262 Koslowski Square has a pool.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square have accessible units?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square does not have accessible units.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19262 Koslowski Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 19262 Koslowski Square does not have units with air conditioning.
