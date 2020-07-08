All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE

19236 Kepharts Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19236 Kepharts Mill Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Bright and beautiful townhome in desirable Lansdowne. Great location! Incredible Community Amenities. New wood floors, new deck, new washer, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, new garage door. Enter through the front door into the foyer, climb 2 steps and you will see gorgeous hardwood floors and bay window gracing the open living room and dining room , and a convenient powder room. Proceed to the back of the home to the bright and spacious eat-in kitchen with a wall of windows and door to newly renovated deck. Grab a stool and gather around the center island and raised bar to enjoy great conversation while preparing meals. The new dishwasher & refrigerator, compliment the raised panel maple cabinets. The new microwave over the natural gas fueled cook-top and double wall ovens make cooking for a crowd easy. Upper level: Advance up the steps and you will be greeted with a double-hinged entry door to the master bedroom suite . This space can easily accommodate a king size bed , 2 night stands and 2-3 dressers. You'll love the spacious walk-in closet, tray ceiling and the wall of windows which provides plenty of natural light. The luxury master bathroom provides more natural light and is equipped with comfort-height dual vanity sinks, corner soaking tub, separate shower with decorative title accents and privacy commode. Leave the MBR suite and walk down the hallway to find a full bathroom on the left with tub/shower combination, single vanity sink and linen closet. Continue down the hall way and open the double doors to find the laundry room with full size washer (new) and dryer. Next you will find two ample size bedrooms, each with 2 windows for natural light and large closets for plenty of storage. Each bedroom can accommodate a full size bed and bedside table and 1-2 dressers. Lower Level: Descend the stairs to relax in front of the gas-burning fire place in the recreation room where lighting is enhanced by the 3 full size windows. Open the sliding glass door to enjoy the patio space and fenced back yard. The 6'x8 ' (approx) unfinished bonus room is perfect for storing temperature sensitive personal items. Access the oversize garage where you will find two more storage areas that allow for personal items to be stored out of sight, leaving plenty of room to park 2 cars. Xfinity phone, internet and cable included in rent as well as the incredible amenities exclusive to residents of Lansdowne on the Potomac . Be sure to visit the Potomac Club while you are in the area. You'll love the year round indoor pool, exercise facility and work out room, outdoor pools, tennis courts.. and so much more. *** No in person showings during Covid-19. See photos of property for details. You will not be disappointed. Minutes to major commuter routes including RT 7, RT 15, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Airport, local bus stop, commuter bus parking lot on Sycolin RD. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. You'll love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have any available units?
19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have?
Some of 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia