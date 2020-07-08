19236 KEPHARTS MILL TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included garage

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Bright and beautiful townhome in desirable Lansdowne. Great location! Incredible Community Amenities. New wood floors, new deck, new washer, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, new garage door. Enter through the front door into the foyer, climb 2 steps and you will see gorgeous hardwood floors and bay window gracing the open living room and dining room , and a convenient powder room. Proceed to the back of the home to the bright and spacious eat-in kitchen with a wall of windows and door to newly renovated deck. Grab a stool and gather around the center island and raised bar to enjoy great conversation while preparing meals. The new dishwasher & refrigerator, compliment the raised panel maple cabinets. The new microwave over the natural gas fueled cook-top and double wall ovens make cooking for a crowd easy. Upper level: Advance up the steps and you will be greeted with a double-hinged entry door to the master bedroom suite . This space can easily accommodate a king size bed , 2 night stands and 2-3 dressers. You'll love the spacious walk-in closet, tray ceiling and the wall of windows which provides plenty of natural light. The luxury master bathroom provides more natural light and is equipped with comfort-height dual vanity sinks, corner soaking tub, separate shower with decorative title accents and privacy commode. Leave the MBR suite and walk down the hallway to find a full bathroom on the left with tub/shower combination, single vanity sink and linen closet. Continue down the hall way and open the double doors to find the laundry room with full size washer (new) and dryer. Next you will find two ample size bedrooms, each with 2 windows for natural light and large closets for plenty of storage. Each bedroom can accommodate a full size bed and bedside table and 1-2 dressers. Lower Level: Descend the stairs to relax in front of the gas-burning fire place in the recreation room where lighting is enhanced by the 3 full size windows. Open the sliding glass door to enjoy the patio space and fenced back yard. The 6'x8 ' (approx) unfinished bonus room is perfect for storing temperature sensitive personal items. Access the oversize garage where you will find two more storage areas that allow for personal items to be stored out of sight, leaving plenty of room to park 2 cars. Xfinity phone, internet and cable included in rent as well as the incredible amenities exclusive to residents of Lansdowne on the Potomac . Be sure to visit the Potomac Club while you are in the area. You'll love the year round indoor pool, exercise facility and work out room, outdoor pools, tennis courts.. and so much more. *** No in person showings during Covid-19. See photos of property for details. You will not be disappointed. Minutes to major commuter routes including RT 7, RT 15, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Airport, local bus stop, commuter bus parking lot on Sycolin RD. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. You'll love living here!