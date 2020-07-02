All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:24 AM

3991 CRESSIDA PLACE

3991 Cressida Place · No Longer Available
Location

3991 Cressida Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Bright and Spacious 2 levels, end unit townhouse, walk to shops and minutes to potomac mills and I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have any available units?
3991 CRESSIDA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3991 CRESSIDA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE offer parking?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have a pool?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3991 CRESSIDA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

