Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

3957 Hartlake Street

3957 Hartlake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3957 Hartlake Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Townhouse w/ 2 Level Master Suite - This stunning end unit 4 level towhouse boasts a unique, 2 level master suite with a loft bathroom with walk in closet, large soaking tub, and stand up shower. Hardwood floors line the main level living area and combo kitchen/dining. Large deck off of the kitchen and spacious walk-out recreation room. Washer and dryer included in basement.

Available NOW!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.

Call for a tour today!

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5157835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Hartlake Street have any available units?
3957 Hartlake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3957 Hartlake Street have?
Some of 3957 Hartlake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 Hartlake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Hartlake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Hartlake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3957 Hartlake Street is pet friendly.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street offer parking?
No, 3957 Hartlake Street does not offer parking.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3957 Hartlake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street have a pool?
No, 3957 Hartlake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street have accessible units?
No, 3957 Hartlake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 Hartlake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3957 Hartlake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3957 Hartlake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

