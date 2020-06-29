3957 Hartlake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See Townhouse w/ 2 Level Master Suite - This stunning end unit 4 level towhouse boasts a unique, 2 level master suite with a loft bathroom with walk in closet, large soaking tub, and stand up shower. Hardwood floors line the main level living area and combo kitchen/dining. Large deck off of the kitchen and spacious walk-out recreation room. Washer and dryer included in basement.



Available NOW!



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.



Call for a tour today!



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5157835)