3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE

3527 Covered Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Covered Bridge Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright end unit townhouse, shows well, updated bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors throughout. Fully finished walk out basement and fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have any available units?
3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE offer parking?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3527 COVERED BRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
