3117 WOODS COVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Magnificent home in sought after Lake Ridge community. Located near the edge of the Occoquan River nestled in a pipe stem surrounded by spectacular views. Beautifully maintained yard, lots of trees, screened in porch. Spectacular views of the Occoquan from every window in the house. Be prepared for just how beautifully the interior of this home has been maintained and updated! New carpet throughout! New kitchen appliances. Freshly painted. Move in ready for a new family to enjoy! So many wonderful features! Very close to schools, commuter routes, shopping, dining and local amenities. Please note: Absolutely no Pets! Good credit is a must!! **Kindly remove shoes**