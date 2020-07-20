2922 MADEIRA COURT

Amenities

Beautiful End Unit T/H w/3 Finish Lvls in amenities rich Lake Ridge! This home is currently tenant occupied until mid-April 2019. Recent updates include fresh paint, floors, kitchen counter top, stove, bath vanities, plumbing/lighting fixtures and many new improvements for your piece of mind and enjoyment. Master bedroom has 2 closets, 1 of which is a large walk-in and allows direct access to the bathroom. Walkout basement offers a large rec rm w/small wet bar, half bath and unfinished mechanical/laundry rm. Rear yard is fenced for privacy and has a patio for enjoyment. The 2 assigned PS is directly in front of unit. Discount and rent-free early move-in for tenant with excellent credit and rental history!