All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2922 MADEIRA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2922 MADEIRA COURT
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

2922 MADEIRA COURT

2922 Madeira Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2922 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful End Unit T/H w/3 Finish Lvls in amenities rich Lake Ridge! This home is currently tenant occupied until mid-April 2019. Recent updates include fresh paint, floors, kitchen counter top, stove, bath vanities, plumbing/lighting fixtures and many new improvements for your piece of mind and enjoyment. Master bedroom has 2 closets, 1 of which is a large walk-in and allows direct access to the bathroom. Walkout basement offers a large rec rm w/small wet bar, half bath and unfinished mechanical/laundry rm. Rear yard is fenced for privacy and has a patio for enjoyment. The 2 assigned PS is directly in front of unit. Discount and rent-free early move-in for tenant with excellent credit and rental history!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have any available units?
2922 MADEIRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 2922 MADEIRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2922 MADEIRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 MADEIRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT offer parking?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have a pool?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 MADEIRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 MADEIRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia