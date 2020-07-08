Rent Calculator
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM
2921 SEMINOLE ROAD
2921 Seminole Road
No Longer Available
Location
2921 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-level end unit and largest model available in Lake Ridge. Finished basement, fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood, location, and schools. Avail 1 Nov. Voucher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have any available units?
2921 SEMINOLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
Is 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2921 SEMINOLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
