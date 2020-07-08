All apartments in Lake Ridge
2921 SEMINOLE ROAD
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

2921 SEMINOLE ROAD

2921 Seminole Road · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-level end unit and largest model available in Lake Ridge. Finished basement, fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood, location, and schools. Avail 1 Nov. Voucher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

