2049 Stargrass Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Welcome Home! As soon as you come in the front door you will notice that beautiful hardwood on the main and upper levels. Entering into the living room with lots of light, make your way to the dining room and kitchen combo. Large kitchen with island great for entertaining! Make your way out the back door to your back deck. Make your way up the stairs where you will find two master suites with full baths! Make your way down the stairs to the basement where you have a HUGE rec room with a half bath, with door to your back patio. VERY CLOSE to the Lake Ridge Commuter lot and Tacketts Mill shopping center! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.