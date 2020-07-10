All apartments in Lake Ridge
2049 Stargrass Ct

2049 Stargrass Court · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Stargrass Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! As soon as you come in the front door you will notice that beautiful hardwood on the main and upper levels. Entering into the living room with lots of light, make your way to the dining room and kitchen combo. Large kitchen with island great for entertaining! Make your way out the back door to your back deck. Make your way up the stairs where you will find two master suites with full baths! Make your way down the stairs to the basement where you have a HUGE rec room with a half bath, with door to your back patio. VERY CLOSE to the Lake Ridge Commuter lot and Tacketts Mill shopping center! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have any available units?
2049 Stargrass Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2049 Stargrass Ct have?
Some of 2049 Stargrass Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Stargrass Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Stargrass Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Stargrass Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 Stargrass Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct offer parking?
No, 2049 Stargrass Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 Stargrass Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have a pool?
No, 2049 Stargrass Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have accessible units?
No, 2049 Stargrass Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Stargrass Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 Stargrass Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2049 Stargrass Ct has units with air conditioning.

