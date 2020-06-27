12842 MILL HOUSE COURT

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful 4-lvl TH backing to trees is fully updated carpet & paint throughout, upgraded baths, modern light fixtures & more. Remodeled KIT has newer cabinetry & a ss smooth top range & refrigerator. 2 MBRs on 3rd lvl each have a private BA w/shower/tub combo. 4th lvl features a 3rd BR & walk-in attic & the LL has a spacious rec rm w/track lighting. Close to PW Pkwy & Woodbridge VRE Station! Tacketts Mills Shopping Center and right across from the commuter lot/Slug lines.. Lister is the Owner. Vacant.. GO & Show.. Call for the combo code. Park in space# 14.