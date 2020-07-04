All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12836 SILVIA LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12836 SILVIA LOOP
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:38 PM

12836 SILVIA LOOP

12836 Silvia Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12836 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cf8eb706b ---- Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Shows Like Model. Hardwood Floor on 2 Levels. Ceramic Tile. Large Eat-In Kitchen W/ Island, Corian Counter Top. Sunroom, master Bedroom, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Bath. Lower Level Family Room, Security System. Solar Attic Fan, Insulated Triple Pane Windows & Gutter Guards. Fenced yard, Deck, Shed, Walk to Library & Shops. Attached Ma Bath Attic Access Only Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertops Corian Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Recessed Lighting Shades/Blinds Sump Pump Vaulted Ceilings Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have any available units?
12836 SILVIA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have?
Some of 12836 SILVIA LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12836 SILVIA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
12836 SILVIA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 SILVIA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 12836 SILVIA LOOP offers parking.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have a pool?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12836 SILVIA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 12836 SILVIA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia