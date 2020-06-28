All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12699 WIMBLEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12699 WIMBLEY LANE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

12699 WIMBLEY LANE

12699 Wimbley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12699 Wimbley Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large End Unit TH with Garage with all Westridge amenities! Great school systems throughout! Close to major HWYs & Bases. Walking trail, community Swimming pool, Tanis Ct., multiple tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have any available units?
12699 WIMBLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12699 WIMBLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12699 WIMBLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12699 WIMBLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE has a pool.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia