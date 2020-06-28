Rent Calculator
Lake Ridge, VA
12699 WIMBLEY LANE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM
12699 WIMBLEY LANE
12699 Wimbley Lane
No Longer Available
12699 Wimbley Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge
garage
pool
playground
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large End Unit TH with Garage with all Westridge amenities! Great school systems throughout! Close to major HWYs & Bases. Walking trail, community Swimming pool, Tanis Ct., multiple tot lots.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have any available units?
12699 WIMBLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake Ridge, VA
.
Is 12699 WIMBLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12699 WIMBLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12699 WIMBLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE has a pool.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12699 WIMBLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12699 WIMBLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
