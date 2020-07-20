12532 Basque Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Three Bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lake Ridge - Renovated and updated three bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for move in! Kitchen has stainless appliances, fresh paint, wood floors, and beautiful bathrooms.



Off street parking included. Fenced in yard with patio. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Application fee of $60 per adult can be paid when applying online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Section 8 will be considered with approved background, reference, and credit checks.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4738339)