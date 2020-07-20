All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12532 Basque Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12532 Basque Place
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

12532 Basque Place

12532 Basque Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12532 Basque Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Three Bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lake Ridge - Renovated and updated three bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for move in! Kitchen has stainless appliances, fresh paint, wood floors, and beautiful bathrooms.

Off street parking included. Fenced in yard with patio. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Application fee of $60 per adult can be paid when applying online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Section 8 will be considered with approved background, reference, and credit checks.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4738339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 Basque Place have any available units?
12532 Basque Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12532 Basque Place have?
Some of 12532 Basque Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 Basque Place currently offering any rent specials?
12532 Basque Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 Basque Place pet-friendly?
No, 12532 Basque Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12532 Basque Place offer parking?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not offer parking.
Does 12532 Basque Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 Basque Place have a pool?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not have a pool.
Does 12532 Basque Place have accessible units?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 Basque Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12532 Basque Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12532 Basque Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia