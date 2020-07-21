All apartments in Lake Ridge
12330 GRANADA WAY
12330 GRANADA WAY

Location

12330 Granada Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 level Townhouse. Freshly painted, new carpet, new VCT, New kitchen, and updated bathrooms. Fenced in back yard. New HVAC. Home vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have any available units?
12330 GRANADA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12330 GRANADA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12330 GRANADA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 GRANADA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY offer parking?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have a pool?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have accessible units?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 GRANADA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12330 GRANADA WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12330 GRANADA WAY has units with air conditioning.
