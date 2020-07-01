All apartments in Lake Ridge
12316 WADSWORTH WAY
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

12316 WADSWORTH WAY

12316 Wadsworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Wadsworth Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed; 2 bath condo with spiral staircase to loft. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Two sliding glass doors to the balcony. Part of all Lake Ridge amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have any available units?
12316 WADSWORTH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have?
Some of 12316 WADSWORTH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 WADSWORTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12316 WADSWORTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 WADSWORTH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY offer parking?
No, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have a pool?
No, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have accessible units?
No, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12316 WADSWORTH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

