Spacious 2 bed; 2 bath condo with spiral staircase to loft. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Two sliding glass doors to the balcony. Part of all Lake Ridge amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have any available units?
12316 WADSWORTH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12316 WADSWORTH WAY have?
Some of 12316 WADSWORTH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 WADSWORTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12316 WADSWORTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.