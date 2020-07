Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the one you've been looking for!!GORGEOUS!!Home features ceramic tile floors with very nice carpeting in bedrooms, kitchen has granite, built in microwave, and plenty of cabinet / counter space, updated bathrooms with beautiful tile. Super clean and ready for move in!! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, separate dining room and patio!Secure building,excellent location