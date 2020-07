Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful renovated home is available with furnished Basement , Dining Room and Living Room and ready to move into. With 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and two outdoor decks for entertaining as well as an Upright Piano in the living room . Convenient to public transportation and the VRE this one won't last long !