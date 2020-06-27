12131 Presidio Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3a6f6308c ---- Welcome Home! Lake Ridge Community 3 level Townhouse with fully fenced back yard! On the main level you have your living room, half bath and kichen dinging room combo. Make your way up the stairs to your Large master bedroom with full bath. On the other end you have another bedroom with a full bath. Go up another level and you will find the large 3rd bedroom and a storage room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



