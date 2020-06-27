All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12131 Presidio Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12131 Presidio Way
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

12131 Presidio Way

12131 Presidio Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12131 Presidio Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3a6f6308c ---- Welcome Home! Lake Ridge Community 3 level Townhouse with fully fenced back yard! On the main level you have your living room, half bath and kichen dinging room combo. Make your way up the stairs to your Large master bedroom with full bath. On the other end you have another bedroom with a full bath. Go up another level and you will find the large 3rd bedroom and a storage room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

1 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12131 Presidio Way have any available units?
12131 Presidio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12131 Presidio Way currently offering any rent specials?
12131 Presidio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 Presidio Way pet-friendly?
No, 12131 Presidio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12131 Presidio Way offer parking?
No, 12131 Presidio Way does not offer parking.
Does 12131 Presidio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12131 Presidio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 Presidio Way have a pool?
No, 12131 Presidio Way does not have a pool.
Does 12131 Presidio Way have accessible units?
No, 12131 Presidio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 Presidio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12131 Presidio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12131 Presidio Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12131 Presidio Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia