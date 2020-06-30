All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 11829 Parliament Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
11829 Parliament Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:06 AM

11829 Parliament Dr

11829 Parliament Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11829 Parliament Dr, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees. As soon as you enter the front door, make your way left to the formal living room and next your in the formal dining room. Make another right and you're in the Large kitchen with beautiful countertops and tile flooring. Look straight a head and you will see the family room with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and door to LARGE back deck. Make your way upstairs and you will find the the master bedroom with full bath along with 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. On the lower level you have a BIG media room, full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Parliament Dr have any available units?
11829 Parliament Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11829 Parliament Dr have?
Some of 11829 Parliament Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Parliament Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Parliament Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Parliament Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Parliament Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Parliament Dr offers parking.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11829 Parliament Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr have a pool?
No, 11829 Parliament Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr have accessible units?
No, 11829 Parliament Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 Parliament Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 Parliament Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11829 Parliament Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia