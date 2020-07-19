All apartments in Lake Ridge
11767 Barrows Lane
11767 Barrows Lane

11767 Barrows Lane
Location

11767 Barrows Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b8d35b021 ----
Charming brick front End Unit in popular Ridgeleigh section of Lake Ridge. 1 car garage, Hardwoods, finished basement, Great Kitchen with seperate Dining Room. Master suite with luxury bath, 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath, close to everything!! Schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation, major highways, Quanitico, Belvoir, walking trails, pools. A great place to call home!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.t

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11767 Barrows Lane have any available units?
11767 Barrows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11767 Barrows Lane have?
Some of 11767 Barrows Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11767 Barrows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11767 Barrows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11767 Barrows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11767 Barrows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11767 Barrows Lane offers parking.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11767 Barrows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11767 Barrows Lane has a pool.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane have accessible units?
No, 11767 Barrows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11767 Barrows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11767 Barrows Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11767 Barrows Lane has units with air conditioning.
