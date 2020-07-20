All apartments in Lake Ridge
11722 TOLSON PLACE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

11722 TOLSON PLACE

11722 Tolson Place · No Longer Available
Location

11722 Tolson Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*** SPECIAL PRICING FOR ACCEPTED APPLICATIONS WITH 2 YEAR LEASE AND MAY 1 2019 START DATE *** ***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*** MOVE IN READY AT A GREAT PRICE IN LAKE RIDGE! Freshly painted from top to bottom, new flooring throughout! Spacious, sun-filled, two level "pent house" unit with soaring vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, each with private bathroom, and half bath on main level. Open floor plan with easy flow between spaces. Come make this home your own! Landlord prefers long term leases, no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have any available units?
11722 TOLSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 11722 TOLSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11722 TOLSON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 TOLSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE offer parking?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11722 TOLSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11722 TOLSON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
