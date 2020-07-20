11722 TOLSON PLACE

Amenities

*** SPECIAL PRICING FOR ACCEPTED APPLICATIONS WITH 2 YEAR LEASE AND MAY 1 2019 START DATE *** ***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*** MOVE IN READY AT A GREAT PRICE IN LAKE RIDGE! Freshly painted from top to bottom, new flooring throughout! Spacious, sun-filled, two level "pent house" unit with soaring vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, each with private bathroom, and half bath on main level. Open floor plan with easy flow between spaces. Come make this home your own! Landlord prefers long term leases, no pets or smoking.