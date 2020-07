6440 COLUMBIA PIKE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD. OVER 7,300+ SF, GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING, HARD WOOD FL THROUGHOUT, GOURMET KITCHEN. GORGEOUS MASTER QUITE W SITTING ROOM AND SPA SIZED BATH. EVERY BEDROOMS IN THE 2ND FLOOR HAVE OWN FULL BATHROOMS. LOWER LEVEL HAS BIG REC. ROOM CAN BE THEATER, GAME ROOM ALSO BEDROOMS AND FULL BATHROOM . DUAL STAIRCASE, 3 CAR GARAGES. SHORT TERM LEASE AND FURNISHED IS AVAILABLE AS WELL. LISTING PRICE IS WHEN LEASE FOR 1+ YEAR. OWNER IS REALTOR. THANKS FOR SHOWING.