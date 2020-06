Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom rambler nestled in a charming and private Cul-De-Sac in the beautiful Belvedere neighborhood of Falls Church! Recently renovated, the property sits on a large and fenced in lot overlooking mature trees, which makes the two tiered deck an ideal place to sit back, relax or even entertain! Stainless steel appliances, additional off street parking and convenient location close to shops, restaurants and to Lake Barcroft. This is a must see! Pets welcome