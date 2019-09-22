6203 CHERYL DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful single family home with 4 bedroom+1 den/study, 3 Full bath, 1 car garage, large Sunroom with new windows, extra fridge on the lower level with additional closets. Partially fenced backyard with walk out to patio. Large master bedroom with separate bath. New roof, HVAC system, appliances, recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Large windows in all levels that fills the house with lots of sunlight and warmth. Located 2 miles to EFC Metro, 6 miles to Tyson's Corner, 5 miles to Washington DC and less than 5 miles to Pentagon/Crystal city. Closer to 24/7 Gym, shopping, tennis courts, parks, trails. Easy access to to major roads - 50/66/395/495.