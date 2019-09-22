All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6203 CHERYL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6203 CHERYL DRIVE
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

6203 CHERYL DRIVE

6203 Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6203 Cheryl Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedroom+1 den/study, 3 Full bath, 1 car garage, large Sunroom with new windows, extra fridge on the lower level with additional closets. Partially fenced backyard with walk out to patio. Large master bedroom with separate bath. New roof, HVAC system, appliances, recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Large windows in all levels that fills the house with lots of sunlight and warmth. Located 2 miles to EFC Metro, 6 miles to Tyson's Corner, 5 miles to Washington DC and less than 5 miles to Pentagon/Crystal city. Closer to 24/7 Gym, shopping, tennis courts, parks, trails. Easy access to to major roads - 50/66/395/495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have any available units?
6203 CHERYL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have?
Some of 6203 CHERYL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 CHERYL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6203 CHERYL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 CHERYL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 CHERYL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6203 CHERYL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America