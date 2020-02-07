3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 3/9/2020! Great 2 bedroom single family home with fenced rear yard. Hardwood floors on main level. Large lower level rec room, 2nd full bath plus laundry & crafts room. 2 level addition on back gives an extra main level rec room and lower level workshop. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Vouchers considered by Landlord with satisfactory credit and references.