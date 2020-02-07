All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE

3842 Pinewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Pinewood Terrace, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 3/9/2020! Great 2 bedroom single family home with fenced rear yard. Hardwood floors on main level. Large lower level rec room, 2nd full bath plus laundry & crafts room. 2 level addition on back gives an extra main level rec room and lower level workshop. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 pet deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Vouchers considered by Landlord with satisfactory credit and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3842 PINEWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
