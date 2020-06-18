3253 JUNIPER LN

Amenities

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq. ft home, on large one-acre lot, bordered by stream and woods that are part of prestigious private Congressional School campus. Lots of natural light throughout, with skylights in living room and other areas of the home. Four sets of double French doors open to the kitchen, dining and living areas to the outdoors, providing serene views, loads of light, and option to open up the home to the private yard and forest (screens included). Recently renovated modern kitchen/bathrooms, new washer and dryers, granite countertops, exposed brick wall, expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, skylights, 2 fireplaces, large screened porch, secluded stone patio overlooking forest and stream. Two car garage, and very long semi-circular driveway. Very quiet residential street. Deep front yard provides additional privacy. Exclusive and sought-after neighborhood, walkable to Lake Barcroft, 2.5 miles from East Falls Church Metro Station, and 7 miles to Washington DC, making commuting into the city quick and efficient.