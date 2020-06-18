All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 3253 JUNIPER LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
3253 JUNIPER LN
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3253 JUNIPER LN

3253 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq. ft home, on large one-acre lot, bordered by stream and woods that are part of prestigious private Congressional School campus. Lots of natural light throughout, with skylights in living room and other areas of the home. Four sets of double French doors open to the kitchen, dining and living areas to the outdoors, providing serene views, loads of light, and option to open up the home to the private yard and forest (screens included). Recently renovated modern kitchen/bathrooms, new washer and dryers, granite countertops, exposed brick wall, expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, skylights, 2 fireplaces, large screened porch, secluded stone patio overlooking forest and stream. Two car garage, and very long semi-circular driveway. Very quiet residential street. Deep front yard provides additional privacy. Exclusive and sought-after neighborhood, walkable to Lake Barcroft, 2.5 miles from East Falls Church Metro Station, and 7 miles to Washington DC, making commuting into the city quick and efficient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have any available units?
3253 JUNIPER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3253 JUNIPER LN have?
Some of 3253 JUNIPER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 JUNIPER LN currently offering any rent specials?
3253 JUNIPER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 JUNIPER LN pet-friendly?
No, 3253 JUNIPER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN offer parking?
Yes, 3253 JUNIPER LN does offer parking.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3253 JUNIPER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have a pool?
No, 3253 JUNIPER LN does not have a pool.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have accessible units?
No, 3253 JUNIPER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3253 JUNIPER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 JUNIPER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3253 JUNIPER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America