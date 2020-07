Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful patio level, 2BR, 2BA condo in Kingstowne! Updates include granite, stainless steel appliances and baths. Wood-burning Fireplace in Great Room; laminate floors & carpet. Patio doors from Great Room & 2nd Bedroom to fenced patio area. MBA with separate shower, tub and dual sinks. Washer/dryer. Enjoy the facilities of the condo association and Kingstowne! Between Springfield and Van Dorn Metro stops. One dog 20 pounds or less case by case. Non-smoking.