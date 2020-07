Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 1/2 Bath Lower Level!! Freshly Painted Throughout! Brand New Carpet!! Move Right In. Walk-Out Basement, Two Decks, Top Deck Has Bi Picnic Table, Benches & Flower Boxes. Family Room With Stone Fireplace. Shed. Large Utility Room And More. Fenced In Back Yard. Community Amenities. Close To Shopping And Restaurants. Minutes To Springfield Metro Station. Escalation Clause For Multiple-Year Lease. No Smoking. Vacant Just Go.