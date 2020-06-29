All apartments in Kingstowne
7327 CASTLEBERG COURT
7327 CASTLEBERG COURT

7327 Castleberg Court · No Longer Available
Location

7327 Castleberg Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Sign the lease by the end of February and save. Amazing end unit townhouse with a unique view and lots of natural light. This cozy townhouse will make your life easy and enjoyable with a gorgeous master bedroom, beautiful fire place, deck with a view to entertain family and friends. Third bedroom is in lower level. Ready to move in. The rent includes: Pool, fitness center, tennis court and all community amenities. You are 1.5 miles away from Wegmans, shops and Kingstowne Town Center restaurants, shops, Surrounded by great restaurants, Multiplex Cinema, and Top golf Course. It is very close to two Metro stations: Fort Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport. Come and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have any available units?
7327 CASTLEBERG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have?
Some of 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7327 CASTLEBERG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT offer parking?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT has a pool.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have accessible units?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7327 CASTLEBERG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
