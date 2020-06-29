7327 CASTLEBERG COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Sign the lease by the end of February and save. Amazing end unit townhouse with a unique view and lots of natural light. This cozy townhouse will make your life easy and enjoyable with a gorgeous master bedroom, beautiful fire place, deck with a view to entertain family and friends. Third bedroom is in lower level. Ready to move in. The rent includes: Pool, fitness center, tennis court and all community amenities. You are 1.5 miles away from Wegmans, shops and Kingstowne Town Center restaurants, shops, Surrounded by great restaurants, Multiplex Cinema, and Top golf Course. It is very close to two Metro stations: Fort Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport. Come and see for yourself.