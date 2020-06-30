All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7014 GATTON SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7014 GATTON SQ
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

7014 GATTON SQ

7014 Gatton Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7014 Gatton Square, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 7014 Gatton Square, a terrific three level townhome located in desirable Manchester Lakes. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining rooms, staircases and upper hall. The bright eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cherry cabinets, and upgraded tile flooring. Upstairs, the hall is filled with natural light through its skylight. The spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling boasting a full wall closet, plus a deluxe master bath with an updated vanity, and a gorgeous glass shower with custom tile and mosaic glass accents. The expansive lower level offers a rec room, full bath, lots of storage options and a door leading to the fenced backyard with an attractive brick paved patio. This residence is ideally located in Manchester Lakes community with great amenities and is only minutes from the Franconia-Springfield Metro, all commuter routes, Wegmans, and two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 GATTON SQ have any available units?
7014 GATTON SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7014 GATTON SQ have?
Some of 7014 GATTON SQ's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 GATTON SQ currently offering any rent specials?
7014 GATTON SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 GATTON SQ pet-friendly?
No, 7014 GATTON SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ offer parking?
Yes, 7014 GATTON SQ offers parking.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 GATTON SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ have a pool?
No, 7014 GATTON SQ does not have a pool.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ have accessible units?
No, 7014 GATTON SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 GATTON SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 GATTON SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 GATTON SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America