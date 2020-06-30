7014 GATTON SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 7014 Gatton Square, a terrific three level townhome located in desirable Manchester Lakes. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining rooms, staircases and upper hall. The bright eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cherry cabinets, and upgraded tile flooring. Upstairs, the hall is filled with natural light through its skylight. The spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling boasting a full wall closet, plus a deluxe master bath with an updated vanity, and a gorgeous glass shower with custom tile and mosaic glass accents. The expansive lower level offers a rec room, full bath, lots of storage options and a door leading to the fenced backyard with an attractive brick paved patio. This residence is ideally located in Manchester Lakes community with great amenities and is only minutes from the Franconia-Springfield Metro, all commuter routes, Wegmans, and two Town Centers!