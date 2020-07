Amenities

all utils included parking media room microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more. It has sink, small electric portable burner microwave, and mini refrigerator It has a full bath and enjoy the backyard. It is for one person only due to the small space and laundry can be discuss with the owner. All utilities included with Wi-Fi.Please call for showing.