All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219

6856 Brindle Heath Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6856 Brindle Heath Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6856 Brindle Heath Way, a delightful three-level condo right across the street from the Kingstowne Town Center. This two-bedroom, two bath home backs to trees and offers a lovely view and privacy from its oversized covered deck. The two-story foyer, vaulted ceiling, and enormous windows make for a spacious and fresh space that you will love to come home to. The expansive living room glides into the dining room with its stunning chandelier and hardwood floors. The kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space is an impressive part of this open floorplan. The substantial owner's suite contains a cathedral ceiling, several closets, and master bath. Just on the next floor is a beautiful loft-style bedroom and a full bath, complete with oversized shower and dual vanity sink. As the sun shines in through the condos massive skylight, we hope you'll be as filled with warmth as this home is. The vast variety of desirable Kingstowne amenities are included, and you are super-close to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Van Dorn Street Metro Station and all major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have any available units?
6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have?
Some of 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 currently offering any rent specials?
6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 pet-friendly?
No, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 offer parking?
Yes, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 offers parking.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have a pool?
No, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 does not have a pool.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have accessible units?
No, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America