6856 BRINDLE HEATH WAY #219

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6856 Brindle Heath Way, a delightful three-level condo right across the street from the Kingstowne Town Center. This two-bedroom, two bath home backs to trees and offers a lovely view and privacy from its oversized covered deck. The two-story foyer, vaulted ceiling, and enormous windows make for a spacious and fresh space that you will love to come home to. The expansive living room glides into the dining room with its stunning chandelier and hardwood floors. The kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space is an impressive part of this open floorplan. The substantial owner's suite contains a cathedral ceiling, several closets, and master bath. Just on the next floor is a beautiful loft-style bedroom and a full bath, complete with oversized shower and dual vanity sink. As the sun shines in through the condos massive skylight, we hope you'll be as filled with warmth as this home is. The vast variety of desirable Kingstowne amenities are included, and you are super-close to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Van Dorn Street Metro Station and all major commuter routes.