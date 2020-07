6817 ERICKA AVENUE

Amenities

SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MANCHESTER LAKES SUBDIVISION ~ 3-LEVEL WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHS ~ LARGE SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM ~ EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN ~ BOXED BAYWINDOW IN KITCHEN~ FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-OUT TO REAR YARD ~ FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS ~ GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND SPRINGFIELD METRO ~ FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS. No pets. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM