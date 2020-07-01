All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:59 PM

6779 ZOHRA COURT

6779 Zohra Court · No Longer Available
Location

6779 Zohra Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
This townhouse is great for a family or anyone. Tucked away off of Manchester Lakes Drive in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria, there is no through traffic in the complex and this home is on a pipe stem with minimal traffic. There is a playground and tennis court in front of the house, with Manchester Lakes Park soccer fields beyond the playground. The house backs to a large grassy area followed by woods. Fairfax County schools are very highly rated. Two grocery stores, movie theaters, and many restaurants are within a short distance. All major transportation routes can be easily reached from this community. The Fairfax County Parkway and Interstates 495/395/95 are all just a few traffic lights away, providing ready access to all the military bases, operating locations, and NGA. The metro is two miles away and a bus stop is just outside the community. The home itself was built in 1998 and has lots of natural light and ~flow.~ Three bedrooms are on the top floor along with two bathrooms and the laundry room. The master bathroom has a large tub, separate shower, two sinks, and separate toilet with a door. The fourth bedroom is part of a walkout basement which has a bathroom and is connected to a two car garage. The home has a small backyard and a deck. The second floor has wood floors, the top floor is carpeted, the bottom floor has tile. All the appliances are 3-7 years old including the refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, hot water heater, and heating/air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have any available units?
6779 ZOHRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have?
Some of 6779 ZOHRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 ZOHRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6779 ZOHRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 ZOHRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6779 ZOHRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6779 ZOHRA COURT offers parking.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 ZOHRA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have a pool?
No, 6779 ZOHRA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6779 ZOHRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6779 ZOHRA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 ZOHRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6779 ZOHRA COURT has units with air conditioning.

