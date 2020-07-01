6779 ZOHRA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage media room tennis court

This townhouse is great for a family or anyone. Tucked away off of Manchester Lakes Drive in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria, there is no through traffic in the complex and this home is on a pipe stem with minimal traffic. There is a playground and tennis court in front of the house, with Manchester Lakes Park soccer fields beyond the playground. The house backs to a large grassy area followed by woods. Fairfax County schools are very highly rated. Two grocery stores, movie theaters, and many restaurants are within a short distance. All major transportation routes can be easily reached from this community. The Fairfax County Parkway and Interstates 495/395/95 are all just a few traffic lights away, providing ready access to all the military bases, operating locations, and NGA. The metro is two miles away and a bus stop is just outside the community. The home itself was built in 1998 and has lots of natural light and ~flow.~ Three bedrooms are on the top floor along with two bathrooms and the laundry room. The master bathroom has a large tub, separate shower, two sinks, and separate toilet with a door. The fourth bedroom is part of a walkout basement which has a bathroom and is connected to a two car garage. The home has a small backyard and a deck. The second floor has wood floors, the top floor is carpeted, the bottom floor has tile. All the appliances are 3-7 years old including the refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, hot water heater, and heating/air conditioning.