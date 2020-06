Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool media room

Welcome home to this park like setting 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, w/ 2 balconies, 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. You will love the light filled rooms and high ceilings. Washer and Dryer in unit! Lake, trails, shopping, dining, Kingstowne movie theater & Top Golf are just minutes from this 2nd level property. Enjoy all the Kingstowne amenities including a fitness center and outdoor pools. Close to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, Van Dorn metro, and 495.