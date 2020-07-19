All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6541 GRANGE LN #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6541 GRANGE LN #301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6541 GRANGE LN #301

6541 Grange Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6541 Grange Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6541 Grange Lane, Unit 301. This beautiful 2-bedroom condo in Kingstowne features an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Both baths have updated vanities, mirrors and ceramic tile flooring. The living room has a cozy gas fireplace and nice moldings. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the living area for maximum privacy~great for roommates. You will love the 2 decks, 1 with side view of lake! Walk to the Kingstowne Town Center with its shops, restaurants and 16-screen Regal Cinema. Metro and Fort Belvoir are super convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have any available units?
6541 GRANGE LN #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have?
Some of 6541 GRANGE LN #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 GRANGE LN #301 currently offering any rent specials?
6541 GRANGE LN #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 GRANGE LN #301 pet-friendly?
No, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 offer parking?
Yes, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 offers parking.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have a pool?
No, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 does not have a pool.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have accessible units?
No, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6541 GRANGE LN #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6541 GRANGE LN #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University