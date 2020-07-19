6541 GRANGE LN #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6541 Grange Lane, Unit 301. This beautiful 2-bedroom condo in Kingstowne features an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Both baths have updated vanities, mirrors and ceramic tile flooring. The living room has a cozy gas fireplace and nice moldings. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the living area for maximum privacy~great for roommates. You will love the 2 decks, 1 with side view of lake! Walk to the Kingstowne Town Center with its shops, restaurants and 16-screen Regal Cinema. Metro and Fort Belvoir are super convenient!