All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6528 TRASK TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6528 TRASK TER
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 AM

6528 TRASK TER

6528 Trask Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community. The spacious living and dining rooms feature hardwood floors and crown molding, and the eat-in kitchen has 42~ cabinetry, a center island, and a large breakfast room. Other highlights include an airy master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, a deluxe master bath with a large Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower. The terrific lower level offers a rec room with a cozy fireplace, a separate laundry room, full bath and a door to the fenced backyard with a patio and stairs up to the lovely main level deck ~ perfect for entertaining! Ideally located, this residence is close to all the exclusive Kingstowne amenities and is a short drive from popular Wegmans, two Town Centers, Metro and Old Town Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 TRASK TER have any available units?
6528 TRASK TER has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6528 TRASK TER have?
Some of 6528 TRASK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 TRASK TER currently offering any rent specials?
6528 TRASK TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 TRASK TER pet-friendly?
No, 6528 TRASK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6528 TRASK TER offer parking?
Yes, 6528 TRASK TER does offer parking.
Does 6528 TRASK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6528 TRASK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 TRASK TER have a pool?
No, 6528 TRASK TER does not have a pool.
Does 6528 TRASK TER have accessible units?
No, 6528 TRASK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 TRASK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 TRASK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 6528 TRASK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6528 TRASK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6528 TRASK TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity