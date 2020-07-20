All apartments in Kingstowne
6452 WATERFIELD ROAD

6452 Waterfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6452 Waterfield Road, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Well Maintained LUXURY HOME located in MOST sought after KINGSTOWNE. Open Layout Home with gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS floors, Double-Sided Glass GAS FIREPLACE on Main Level. Beautiful Bright KITCHEN w/ STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on Upper Level. Abundance of NATURAL LIGHT Throughout the Home *** UNUSUAL & WELCOMING 13' BASEMENT CEILING! *** Enjoy a Relaxing and Peaceful View of the Woods from your Large Stained Deck. COMMUNITY POOL & GYM ACCESS. So Close to Kingstowne SHOPPING Areas, 495/BELTWAY, METRO (Van Dorn/Franconia/Springfield). Sorry, No Pets. Extended Lease Considered. Available June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have any available units?
6452 WATERFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6452 WATERFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6452 WATERFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
