6452 WATERFIELD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Well Maintained LUXURY HOME located in MOST sought after KINGSTOWNE. Open Layout Home with gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS floors, Double-Sided Glass GAS FIREPLACE on Main Level. Beautiful Bright KITCHEN w/ STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on Upper Level. Abundance of NATURAL LIGHT Throughout the Home *** UNUSUAL & WELCOMING 13' BASEMENT CEILING! *** Enjoy a Relaxing and Peaceful View of the Woods from your Large Stained Deck. COMMUNITY POOL & GYM ACCESS. So Close to Kingstowne SHOPPING Areas, 495/BELTWAY, METRO (Van Dorn/Franconia/Springfield). Sorry, No Pets. Extended Lease Considered. Available June 15.